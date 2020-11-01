Al-Burhan Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa November 1/2020 (ENA) The Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has arrived today in Addis Ababa for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Chairman and his delegation were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Al-Burhan is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Abiy on bilateral and regional issues alongside visiting some developmental projects.

It is to be recalled that last Tuesday Al-Burhan has paid a state visit to Egypt and held talks with Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi.