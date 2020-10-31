Rock-hewn Churches of Lalibela to be opened for Tourists as of Sunday

Addis Ababa October 31/2020 (ENA)Tourism Ethiopia announced today the reopening of the Rock-hewn Churches of Lalibela for tourists as of Sunday, November 1.



Most of tourism facilities including hotels, tour operators and tourist destinations in Ethiopia had stopped operations because of the pandemic over the past months.

However, the nation has begun opening its various destinations since few weeks.

Accordingly, as of tomorrow the Lalibela Rock Hewn Churches, which is designated as world Heritage site by UNESCO will be open for visitors as of tomorrow, November 1, Director-General of Tourism Ethiopia, Sileshi Girma disclosed.

Ethiopia has begun opening its tourism based on the National Travelers Safety Protocol developed by the country to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety of tourists, he added.

Lalibela, located in the northern part of the country, is one of the major tourist attraction destinations in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been opening several destinations across the nation including parks, Museums and other major tourist attractions.

As part of the preparations to reopen the sector, Tourism Ethiopia is providing training to pertinent stakeholders of the sector on issues related to tourism services including tourist safety, tourism information dissemination, and tourism branding.