Petition Signature Solicitation to Protest Trump’s Reckless Comment on GERD Launched

Addis Ababa, October 31/2020(ENA)A world wide petition signature solicitation campaign to express public anger and protest against Trump’s irresponsible comments over the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) officially launched on Saturday.



Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD disclosed that the petition signature solicitation will be conducted using website platforms such as White House’s ”We the People’’ and ‘‘chang.org’’.

If the nation able to collect 100,000 signature in 30 days, during the first round of the petition particularly using , ”We the People’’ platform, the request will get the adequate attention and response by the White House.

“We are aiming to break the record for the number of people signing a petition within a month period”, said Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the Office,Hailu Abraham.

Hailu further called on all Ethiopians, Ethiopian origin, and friends of Ethiopia to sign the petition and express their anger over Trum’s comment.

Prominent individuals as well as organizations have been condemning Trump’s reckless comment on GERD across the globe following this reckless Comment made by the president.

The links below are for the petition:

”We the People”

https://petition.whitehouse.gov/petition/ conemntion-president-trums-recless-remark-grand-ethiopian-renaissance-dam was indicated.

”chang.org”