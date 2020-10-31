Expert Panel Outlines Bold Vision for Economic, Technological Advancements in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, October 31/2020(ENA) An independent panel of Ethiopian and Ethiopian-origin experts with diverse professional backgrounds and deep expertise released today a new report outlining strategies to transform the Ethiopian economy by the year 2050.

The Blue Ribbon Panel (BRP), was established in December 2019 during the Ethiopia2050 Grand Challenges and Opportunities Conference held in Addis Ababa.

Its objective was to capitalize on opportunities provided by the unprecedented demographic transformation population dynamics to deliver economic prosperity, food security, transportation infrastructure, and gender equity in Ethiopia.

The first report it launched today depicts findings focusing on the projected exponential population growth over the next 30 years.

With population dynamics as the central issue, the report focuses on actions policymakers can take now with broad support from the public.

The report highlights issues such as rapid urbanization, the water-food-health-energy nexus, economic growth, transportation and rural development, institutional and civic development, and gender equality.

The experts also advocate for forward-looking solutions, funding mechanisms and a detailed implementation plan, the panel said in a statement.

It further stated that the report complements government’s Ten-Year Plan with the aim of becoming a middle-income country in the near future and a leader in Africa.

At the launching of the report, State Minister of Finance, Dr. Eyob Tekalign said the report depicts the major pillars of Ethiopian economy, its opportunities, challenges and the way out to economic development.

He also affirmed his government’s readiness to incorporate the findings in to the various national economic programs and policies.

The BRP, established with 11 Ethiopian and Ethiopian-origin members and 45 other experts in their own fields is chaired by Dr. Debrework Zewdie, Distinguished Scholar and Visiting Professor at the City University of New York.

Dr. Debrework expressed her hope that the report would attract all pertinent actors in the political economy life of the country.

“We hope the report will inform and inspire the initiatives of all stakeholders, including the government of Ethiopia, all political parties, the private sector, as well as nongovernmental organizations, and development partners. We consider this document to be a living document that will continue to inspire conversations and help generate ideas thus setting the stage for improving the chances of even newer ideas, strategies and recommendations.”