Ambassador Hirut Holds Courtesy Calls with German, French Permanent Representatives to EU

Addis Ababa, October 31/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium, Hirut Zemene held courtesy calls with German and French Permanent Representatives to the European Union (EU) Political and Security Committee, Ambassador Thomas Ossowski and Ambassador Claire Raulin, respectively.

During the meetings held on Friday, Ambassador Hirut exchanged views with both ambassadors on the ongoing political and economic reform agenda in Ethiopia.

She also discussed about the Ethio-EU relations and the ongoing trilateral technical negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

It is to be recalled that High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič held an official visit to Ethiopia from 8-9 October 2020.

During their visit, the High Representative and the Commissioner had a number of exchanges with their counterparts from the African Union and Ethiopian Government on bilateral cooperation.