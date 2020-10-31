Ethiopian Airlines Wins 2020 Best Cargo Airlines-Africa Award

Addis Ababa, October 31/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Airlines has won the best Cargo Airlines-Africa Award 2020 at a time when the aviation industry is in its toughest time of fighting for survival.

The airline received the accolade for its leading role in air cargo service in Africa, according to a press release of the airline.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Service Head, Fitsum Abady said on the occasion that “winning the award at this difficult time will mark our big achievements as major player in the air cargo industry.”

He added that “hard working employees, modern fleet and state of the art infrastructure coupled with operational efficiency as well as the very agile and flexible leadership that helped us in successfully navigating during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped us get this prestigious award of the best cargo airlines Africa from the industry’s highly regarded Air cargo news 2020 which will make us strive more as always.”

It’s to be recalled that Ethiopian Cargo and Logistic Service played a leading role in transporting much needed medical supplies across Africa and the rest of the globe since COVID-19 broke out.