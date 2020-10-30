Nat’l Electoral Board Issuing Directives for Conduct of 2021 General Election

Addis Ababa October 30/2020 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has issued three directives out of the different directives that it would provide to help create favorable conditions to the conduct of the 2021 General Election.

On the side lines of a consultative workshop the Board held today with Civil Society Organizations and the media for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, NEBE Board Member Bizuwork Ketete announced the issuance of three directives.

She said a directive on licensing, operation and ethics of local election observers; a directive on election reporting, ethics and operations of the mass media and journalists; and a directive on licensing of voter education and ethics are finalized.

According to her, preparations of other directives, including on time allotment on the media, establishment of a complaint handling committee, among others, are well underway.

All the directives would help to make the election process comprehensive and encompass principle on prevention of coronavirus.

NEBE Communication Head Soliana Shimeles said the board will be working on the preparation of specific details of the directive to make it compatible with the National COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines of Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, a task force consisting members from the board, political parties and Ministry of Health will be established to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and ensure standard precaution.

The aim is to review the implementation process at various cycles of the election process.

Soliana further revealed that 1.1 billion Birr additional budget will be needed to conduct the election.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has proposed today that the election will be conducted from the 1st to the middle of June 2021.