Addis Ababa October 30/2020 (ENA) Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Donates 1.1 Billion Birr for “Dine for Nation” Projects The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has contributed 1.1 billion Birr assistance to the “Dine for Nation” projects today.

Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed praised the staff, president and board of the bank for the generous contribution to the national projects.

After receiving the donation, the premier wrote on his Facebook: “My appreciation to the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Board, President and staff members for their Birr 1.1 billion contribution to the Dine for Ethiopia initiative.”

“One institution mobilizing such an amount for the development of Wenchi, Gorgora and Koysha is invaluable and in support of timely initiation and completion of the projects,” he pointed out.

Abiy officially launched “Dine for Nation” fundraising project last August 2020 with a view to enabling Ethiopians and the Ethiopian Diaspora put their fingerprints in the legacy of Ethiopia’s prosperity.