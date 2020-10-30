Jesse Jackson Calls Int`l Organizations, Leaders to Condemn Trump’s “reckless” Statement over GERD

Addis Ababa October 30/2020 (ENA) The prominent American Rights Advocate Jesse Jackson has urged the international organizations and all peace loving leaders across the globe to strongly condemn the reckless statement made by President Trump on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

President Trump last week suggested that Egypt may destroy the GERD, during the announcement of a normalization deal between Israel and Sudan.

“They’ll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear — they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” Trump said.

Reverend Jackson described Trump’s comment as reckless and unfitting for any world leader let alone the President of the United States.

No one by now should be very surprised about the irresponsible statements and actions of President Trump on a daily basis; Jackson said adding “We all know that he fully supports Egypt over Ethiopia with regards to the GERD. He demonstrated that by cutting aid to Ethiopia and lobbied the World Bank to do likewise”.

Citing Ethiopia’s statement that reads “Ethiopia will not cave to aggression of any kind,” Jackson stressed that “I will add that the friends of Ethiopia will continue to stand with you. A moral and responsible leader should encourage peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts and not war”.

He further called on the U.S. Congress, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and all peace loving leaders across the globe to strongly condemn the reckless statement of President Trump.

Jackson has also urged the international community to support the full sovereignty of Ethiopia; and the leadership of South Africa’s President and the AU Chairman, Cyril Ramaphosa as he continues to lead all parties to a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

Africans can peacefully resolve their problems without President Trump or other outsiders pushing them into war, the prominent Rights Advocate, Jesse Jackson affirmed.