Raxio to Build Ethiopia’s First Private Data Centre in Addis

Addis Ababa, October 29/2020(ENA) The Raxio Group (Raxio) has acquired land at the ICT Park, on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, to build Ethiopia’s first private state-of-the-art certified Tier III collocation data centre.

According to Capacity Media, the site, purchased through Raxio’s fully owned subsidiary in Ethiopia, Raxio Data Centre is set to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021.

Once completed, Raxio Ethiopia will offer its customers an optimized environment for their IT equipment in a state of the art, modular facility, fully equipped with leading technology, security, AC/DC power compatibility and redundancy.

“Following the holistic reform that our nation is undergoing, new mobile operators are expected to be licensed soon; as a result, our internet usage is projected to rapidly grow,” Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO, Sandokan Debebe said.

He added that “it is our belief that Raxio Ethiopia will play a paramount role in strengthening and developing the country’s digital infrastructure capabilities.”

Moreover, customers will be able to cross connect with local and international carriers and other customers in specially designed meet-me rooms.

Raxio Ethiopia will deploy its modules to accommodate an IT-capacity of 1.5MW over the next few years, with the possibility of doubling capacity to 3.0MW in line with demand.

Raxio’s facilities enable companies such as mobile network operators, content delivery networks and financial service providers to run their critical IT systems in a built-for-purpose, always-on environment, Raxio Group President, Robert Mullins said.

He added that “Raxio Ethiopia will provide a critical and missing part of the nation’s digital infrastructure at an exciting and fast-evolving time in the broader telecoms sector in the country.”

“We are pleased to be moving forward with developing Ethiopia’s first privately owned data centre and to have collaborated closely with the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) and the ICT Park in reaching this important milestone,” he noted.

Raxio has built its first facility in Uganda and confirms plans to open 10-12 new sites, with the next facilities likely in Mozambique and Congo.

Raxio was established in 2018 by US investment firm, the Roha Group, to build the foundation of the digital economy in Africa.