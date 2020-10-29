FM Gedu Bids Farewell to Outgoing Gambian Ambassador

Addis Ababa, October 29/2020(ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew on Thursday bade farewell to the outgoing ambassador of the Republic of the Gambia to Ethiopia, Sulayman Alieu Jack whose tours of duty has come to an end.

During the bidding farewell to the ambassador, the two sides discussed on ways of bolstering bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and the Gambia in the areas of tourism and aviation industries.

Gedu appreciated the ambassador for his fruitful tenure in Ethiopia and thanked the Gambia to be among the first nations in supporting Ethiopia’s fight against al-Shabab.

He further emphasized on the need to scale up the outstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries with comprehensive economic and investment engagements.

The Minister also briefed the ambassador about the ongoing AU-led negotiation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ambassador Sulayman on his part affirmed that Africans are perfectly capable of solving their problems by themselves.

The Gambia values the sovereignty of African states, Ambassador Sulayman added, commending the ongoing socio-economic reform in Ethiopia.

He said the two countries should further explore areas of cooperation, particularly in the tourism sector and air cargo flights.

The diplomatic relations between Gambia and Ethiopia dates back to 1965, where the Gambia gained its independence from colonial rule.