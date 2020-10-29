PM Abiy Launches a 6 Bil. Birr Road Project in Gode

Addis Ababa October 29/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today launched a six billion Birr road construction project in Gode, Somali Regional State.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, President of Oromia Regional State Shimelis Abdisa and other dignitaries have also presided over the launching ceremony held at Gode town.

The 300 Kilometers long roads project, including Gode-Kelofo Lot-1, Gode-Hargele Lot and Yale-Dana Lot-3, is expected to be completed within four years.

The road project will connect local communities and pave market linkages to the town of Gode, it was indicated.

In similar development, Prime Minister Abiy today visited the Gode Irrigation Dam project built on the Shebele River.

Abiy pointed out that 2,000 hectares of lowland wheat has been cultivated as part of the prioritized lowland agricultural practices underway in the country on the top of vegetables, fruits, and oil seeds.