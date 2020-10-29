Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate 1495th Mawlid

Addis Ababa October 29/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Muslims celebrated 1495th Mawlid festival, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad across the nation.

Mawlid an-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Mohammed in Mecca on the 12th day of the month of Rabi ul Awal in 570 Hijri, is marked by Ethiopians every year.

In every Mawlid festivity, hundreds of thousands of Muslims turned out for prayer in and around the Addis Ababa’s old stadium which is located in the downtown of the city.

However, this year the celebration is unlike the preceding ones as the festival is shadowed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, most Muslims celebrated the day with families and limited numbers in Mosques adhering to the precaution set to prevent the pandemic.

Here in the capital Addis Ababa, the holy day is observed in presence of President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Oumer Idris, and Deputy Mayer of the City Adanech Abebei along with other religious fathers and senior government officials at the Anwar Mosque.

Speaking on the celebration, Grand Mufti Haji Oumer Idris highlighted the need for unison and set-aside differences to sustain peace and stability of the nation as Prophet Mohammed directive says “don’t violate peace, live in peace with other people.”

He urged all Ethiopian Muslims to show kindness and enthusiasm to the needy while observing the holiday calling up on Muslims to extend charity especially to those who are in need due to the pandemic.