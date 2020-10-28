Forum Holds Regular Meeting to Discuss FDI Challenges in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 28/2020 (ENA) The joint forum that was established to tackle challenges of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Ethiopia held its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Ministery of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew and macroeconomic advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ambassador Girma Biru led the discussion.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting thoroughly discussed the challenges that foreign investors are facing in the country.

At the occasion, Ethiopian Investment Commission commissioner Lelise Neme, has tabled a paper regarding the overall investment situation in the country.

She touched upon the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on investment activities in Ethiopia.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tsion Teklu has also presented some case studies on the challenges of doing business for foreign investors in the country.

The meeting ends charting out further engagements to better address bottlenecks to foreign investment.

Representatives from various government agencies including, Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Revenue, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Investment Commission, and senior officials from the National Bank of Ethiopia have attended the meeting.