Nation Drafting Laws to Create Free, Reliable Justice System

Addis Ababa October 28/2020 (ENA) The new draft proclamations of the federal judicial administration and federal courts are crucial to realizing a free and reliable justice system in Ethiopia, President of Federal Supreme Court, Meaza Ashenfai said.

Addressing the media at a public hearing held today to discuss on the two draft laws, Meaza said the major goal of the draft laws is ensuring free and steadfast courts and justice system in the country.

The draft laws have incorporated several articles that would help ensure the full independence of courts to operate freely based on the constitution, she added.

Noting that consultations of this kind are held with pertinent stakeholders to further enrich the laws, Meaza pointed out that the proclamations are expected to be approved by the house of peoples’ representatives after incorporating all essential inputs obtained from the discussions.

Chairperson of Justice Sub-committee at Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee, Abebe Godebo said on his part that the draft proclamations will enable judges to manage their duties freely, independently and keeping trustworthy among others.

He further stated that improving the judicial administration system, realizing freedom of courts and ensuring accountability are also among the main goals of the proclamations.

Legal experts, members of house of peoples’ representatives and other representatives from various pertinent institutions have participated in the discussion.

Participants of the discussion stressed the need for prior attention for capacity of judges to realize the country`s long-term ambitions in the sector.