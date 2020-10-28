AU Chief Hails GERD Meeting as ‘Productive’

Addis Ababa October 28/2020 (ENA) The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said the tripartite meeting held on Monday between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was productive.

Ministers of Water and Foreign Affairs of the three countries have met on Tuesday to discuss on GERD and agreed to resume the AU-led negotiations, he stated.

“I participated in a very productive Ministerial Meeting on the GERD with Ministers of Foreign and Water Affairs of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan under the strong leadership of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa where all parties agreed to resume AU-led negotiations,” the Chairperson twitted.

The ministers deliberated on the resumption of the negotiations with in AU framework, according to a joint statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Water, irrigation and Energy Ministers.

The countries are expected to discuss and finalize in the coming seven days the way forward and the workable timeline for the negotiation and to narrow gaps on outstanding issues.