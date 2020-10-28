CBC Urges US to Remain Impartial in Negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over GERD

Addis Ababa October 28/2020 (ENA) The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has urged the United States to remain impartial in the negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

President Trump’s comments insinuating Egypt will ‘blow up’ the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project is reckless and dangerous, stated the Congressional Black Caucus in a twitter post.

“We condemn his statement and attempt to fuel tensions,” CBC added.

The Congressional Black Caucus is a caucus made up of most African American members of the United States Congress.

U. S. Congressman Jason Crow has also condemned the recent comments of Trump on GERD.

He called on the U.S.to act as an honest broker to ensure a sustainable diplomatic settlement and stop senseless foreign aid cuts.