France Supports Media Council with €100,000

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) France has provided the Ethiopian Media Council 100,000 Euros to support capacity building and enriching ethical professionalism of journalism.

Ambassador of France to Ethiopia, Rémi Maréchaux handed over the financial support to Amare Aregawi, Chairperson of the Council’s Executive body.

During the occasion, Ambassador Maréchaux said media has paramount contribution towards building a strong democracy and the government of Ethiopia is supportive in that regard.

He expressed his country’s desire to continue working in cooperation with the media council.

Chairperson of the council’s executive body, Amare Aregawi stated that the donation will help strengthening the newly established ombudsman and ethical professionalism.