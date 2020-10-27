Deputy PM Launches 2nd Phase Urban Productive Safety Net Project

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen today launched the second phase of Urban Productive Safety Net Project in Dessie town of Amhara Regional State that would be implemented in 83 cities across Ethiopia.

The objective of the Urban Productive Safety Net Project is to improve income of targeted poor households and establish urban safety net mechanisms.

The government has expanded the second phase of the project to 72 cities as the first phase implemented in 11 cities has been successful, it was indicated.

The government will finance this project with 150 million USD in addition to the 400 million USD provided by the World Bank in Ethiopia.

The new project aims at reaching more than 798,500 citizens in the coming five years.

It will also help improve the livelihood of poorest of the poor and create job opportunities for the youth.

Launching the Project Demeke underscored the paramount role that the project is playing in improving the livelihood of the urban poor and disadvantaged households by increasing incomes.

He indicated that the first phase project has scaled up the work habits of the beneficiaries and improved images of the cities.

Demeke further called on all stakeholders to draw lessons from the experiences of the first phase and work in collaboration and exert maximum efforts to improve the livelihood of the poor and disadvantaged urban households sustainably.