Court Imprisons Five People Convicted of Grenade Attacks

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) A man, who have convicted guilty to a grenade attack in Addis Ababa, sentenced to life in prison by the Federal High Court today, while four other individuals jailed from 5 years to 23 imprisonments.

The offenders were convicted of guilty for the killings and inflicting injuries on innocent people by throwing hand grenades at a rally held in June 24, 2018 at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to the court, Tilahun Getachew, who pleaded guilty to a grenade attack during the rally has been sentenced life in prison, while the other four individuals sentenced imprisonment from 5 to 23 years.

Thus, the court sentenced Getu Girma, Brhanu Jafar, Bahiru Tola and Desalgn Tesfaye for 23, 22, 17 and 5 years imprisonment respectively.

It’s to be recalled that prosecutors have charged the five individuals with terrorism over a failed attempt to assassin Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally in the capital Addis Ababa.