GERD Negotiations to Resume this Afternoon

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations that were interrupted for 6 weeks will resume this afternoon, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, disclosed.

According to the letter sent out from the South African Foreign Relations Minister to the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry and the Water, Irrigation and Energy Ministry the negotiations will resume today at 4:00pm.

The planned negotiations that were to take place on September 14th were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Nonetheless, the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has discussed with the leaders of all three countries who have agreed to resume negotiations today the 27th of October 2020, the ministry said.

South Africa President and AU Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa appreciated the commitment by the Parties to pursue negotiations guided by the spirit of cooperation, goodwill and compromise with a view to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

He also expressed his utmost confidence that the parties will reach agreement on remaining issues, including those related to the technical and legal aspects of the negotiations.

“Without any doubt, the successful conclusion of the GERD negotiations will enhance and accelerate regional integration, while boosting cooperation and sustainable development in the region, for the benefit of Africa as a whole,” the president said in a statement.