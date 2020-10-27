UN Supports for AU-Led Tripartite Negotiation on GERD

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has expressed his support for the African Union led tripartite negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to resolve differences on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

UN’s position is one of supporting the ongoing efforts of the Chairperson of the African Union, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is encouraging the parties to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, Guterres said.

The dam can become an important instrument of cooperation and partnership between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan as they strive towards a peaceful, prosperous future for their own people, he added.

GERD negotiations that were interrupted for six weeks is expected to recommence this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. via video conference.