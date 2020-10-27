Ethiopian Wins Best African Airline Award 2020

Addis Ababa October 27/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines has won The 2020 Business Traveler Award in the category of Best African Airline.

The winners of the 2020 Business Traveller Awards have been unveiled by the publishers of Business Traveller magazine, Panacea Media.

This year’s awards were based on the survey which took place from April to July 2020 concerning readers’ experiences of the previous 12 months, and before the widespread restrictions on business travel that were imposed by most countries in mid-March, it was indicated.

Qatar Airways took an impressive five awards, being named Best Airline, as well as winning in the Best Long-Haul Carrier, Best Business Class and Best Middle Eastern Airline categories.

British Airways took the awards for Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Frequent Flyer Program, Best Airport Lounge, for its Concorde Room at London Heathrow T5, Best New Seat and also won Best Travel App while Oneworld was named Best Airline Alliance.