Ethiopian Embassy in Israel to Hold Webinar on issues of GERD

Addis Ababa October 26/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Embassy in the state of Israel to hold a webinar to discuss on issues of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) under the title “The Quest for Equitable share of the Nile Waters.”

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, invited scholars will present research papers on the webinar to be held on Thursday (October 29), 16:30 Jerusalem Time.

The renowned Professor of Middle Eastern and African History, Haggai Erlich will table a presentation titled, “From Aswan to Renaissance Dam ′′ based on his studies that show the nexus between history and current situations in the region.

Vice President for Academic Affairs of the Herzl Institute and the Director of its National Strategy Initiative, Dr. Ofir Haivry on his part will present his views on “A Regional Initiative for Water Cooperation.”

The embassy has invited all interested people to participant in the webinar by registering via the embassy’s Face­-book page.