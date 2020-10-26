Photo Exhibition Held to Mark 50th Anniversary of Ethio-China Relations

Addis Ababa October 26/2020 (ENA) A photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the start of Ethio-China diplomatic relations was held at the city centre of Chongqing Municipality, in China.

Ethiopia and China are commemorating their 50th diplomatic relation with various events in this year. The exhibition is part of these events.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, the exhibition opened on the 22nd of October was organized under the auspices of the Consulate General of Ethiopia, Chongqing International Culture Center, Yuzhong District Foreign Affairs Office and Oriental Plaza Mall.

Ethiopian Consul General, Anteneh Tariku welcomed guests to the opening and stated that the photo exhibition is part of a series of events being held this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He also stated that strides made in the areas of investment and trade is manifestations of the success of the robust relationship and partnership between the two sides.

He further stated that Ethiopia is a country naturally endowed with a plethora of UNESCO registered natural and historical heritages that he believes the exhibition will shade light on some of these attractions.

He also mentioned that this will aid in the quest for knowing Ethiopia for Chinese nationals resident in Chongqing.

The Consul General has also thanked China for helping Ethiopia in the fight against the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

Officials from Chongqing Municipal Government on their part also hailed the strong relationship between the two countries and the various achievements.

They also stated that this important relationship should be further strengthened and that the exhibition will help in promoting Ethiopian culture and tourism.

Moreover, they stated that they will do their utmost effort, in collaboration with the Consulate General, to intensify the cooperation between the two countries.

The photos depict different aspects of Ethiopia including culture, way of life, wild life and tourist attraction sites.

Alongside the exhibition, Ethiopian coffee ceremony was presented to the participants.