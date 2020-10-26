Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to Resume Negotiation on GERD Tomorrow

Addis Ababa October 26/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt will resume negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) tomorrow, according to AU Chairperson.

South Africa President and AU Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa appreciated the commitment by the Parties to pursue negotiations guided by the spirit of cooperation, goodwill and compromise with a view to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

“Without any doubt, the successful conclusion of the GERD negotiations will enhance and accelerate regional integration, while boosting cooperation and sustainable development in the region, for the benefit of Africa as a whole,” he articulated.

President Ramaphosa stated “the resumption of the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD under the auspices of the African Union is indicative of the strong political will and commitment by the leadership of the three Parties involved in the negotiations to the peaceful and amicable resolution of the GERD matter.”

The Chairperson further noted “It is a reaffirmation of the confidence that the Parties have in an African-led negotiations process, in line with the Pan-African maxim of African solutions to African problems, one of the cornerstones of the African Union”.

He has reassured the three Negotiating Parties of the African Union’s unremitting support and cooperation.

The President has also expressed his utmost confidence that the Parties will reach agreement on the remaining issues, including those related to the technical and legal aspects of the negotiations.