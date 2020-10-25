IGAD Encourages Dialogue on GERD

Addis Ababa October 25/2020 (ENA) The Executive Secretary of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) encourages dialogue and compromise in bringing solution to the negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

Executive Secretary of the IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu said “the negotiation of an arrangement to pave the way for a win-win agreement is the only solution for all.”

“The region cannot afford tensions and we should stay away from anything that would contribute to building them up between neighboring countries that share history and are bound by a common destiny,” he added.

IGAD is confident in the African Union led process to bringing about a solution acceptable to Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, the Executive Secretary underscored.

He said that his conviction that Reason will prevail for the benefit of all.