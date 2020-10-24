EU Vows to Support AU Led Negotiation on GERD

Addis Ababa, October 24/2020 (ENA) The European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell has affirmed EU’s continued support to the African Union led negation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a statement issued today on the latest developments of GERD, the High Representative underlined that “Now is the time for action and not for increasing tensions.”

An agreement on the filling of the GERD is within the reach of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, he said.

The efforts of South Africa, current Chair of the African Union, to bring the parties to a negotiated solution have the full support of the European Union which looks forward to the imminent resumption and successful conclusion of the talks, he added.

Josep Borrell pointed out that over 250 million citizens of the Blue Nile Basin stand to benefit from a predictable agreement based on a negotiated arrangement for the filling of the dam and are expecting investments in water security, irrigation, agricultural production and electricity generation.