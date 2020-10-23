Ethiopia Finalizes Report Depicting Diversity of Cultural Expressions

Addis Ababa October 23/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has finalized the 2020 quadratic report of its diversity of cultural expressions that would be submitted next week to the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ministry of Culture and Tourism disclosed today.

The report is prepared based on UNESCO‘s 2005 Convention, that deals with the protection and promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions signed at the 33rd UNESCO meeting held in Paris, France.

The Convention is a legally-binding international agreement that ensures artists, cultural professionals, practitioners and citizens worldwide can create, produce, disseminate and enjoy a broad range of cultural goods, services and activities, including their own.

Ethiopia joined the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in 2000.

Briefing journalists today, Cultural Industry Development Director at the Ministry, Teferi Teklu said the 2020 quadratic report of the convention will help Ethiopia to promote its diverse cultures to the world.

It also facilitates the creation, production and dissemination of cultural and artistic works in Ethiopia.

UNESCO Representative in Addis Ababa Liaison office, Getu Assefa said as the convention has intrinsic relationship with cultural industry, it would provide a great deal of contributions to economic development of the country.

He added it also plays role in job creation, income generation and input for policy development.

The report depicts various cultural goods of the country including Theater, Cinema, Architect Design, Media Arts, Music, and Literature.

The Quadratic periodic report was prepared by a national team in collaboration with stakeholders including UNESCO.

Ethiopia is expected to submit the report to UNESCO next week, it was indicated.