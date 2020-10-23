Public Raises Over 500 Mil Birr in Quarter to Support GERD

Addis Ababa October 23/2020 (ENA) Ethiopians have raised some 507 million Birr to support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the first quarter of this Ethiopian budget year, according to Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the construction of GERD.



The Office said that the dam has inspired the general public to participate in the national development of the country by using its natural resources and make poverty history.

Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the Office, Hailu Abraham told ENA, public participation to support the dam has increased significantly, especially following the successful completion of first round filling of the dam in July.

Accordingly, the office was able to collect 507 million Birr over the past three months, he said.

Hailu pointed out that 200 million Birr of the total was collected in the month of September alone.

Ethiopians so far have raised over 13 .9 billion birr to finance the GERD since the commencement of the construction of the dam.

According to the office, 121 billion birr has so far been invested for the construction of the dam and expected to consume additional 40 billion birr up to its completion.

Hence, increased public participation is critical to complete the dam according to the plan, the office urged.

Recent data shows that the construction of the dam has now reached more than 76 percent.

The dam is expected to start generating power with its two turbines this Ethiopian fiscal year.