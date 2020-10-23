President Says Resolving Good Governance Challenges in Cities Crucial

Addis Ababa October 23/2020 (ENA) Resolving good governance related challenges in Ethiopian cities is critical to ensure sustainable peace and stability, President Sahle-Work Zewde said.

Addressing the Peace Forum of Cities in Arbaminch, she said lack of justice and accountability, economic disparity, and unemployment are among the major problems of lack of good governance.

The president also stressed the significance of open dialogue with the public so as to resolve such challenges.

Since peace in cities is a critical factor for the country’s sustainable development, it should be supported by policy, she added.

The forum under the theme “Cities and Peace” is being attended by ministers, high level officials from regional bureaus and other stakeholders.

It is organized by Ministry of Construction and Urban Development.