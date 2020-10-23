Joint Council of Political Parties Commends Preparation of NEBE for General Election

Addis Ababa October 23/2013 (ENA) Members of the Joint Council of Political Parties have commended the preparation of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to conduct the 6th round of general election.

Following their visit to the warehouse of NEBE today, the council said the preparation would allow the board to efficiently conduct the election.

Deputy Chairperson of Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), one of the members of the Joint Council of Political Parties, Hassen Moalin said it seems that NEBE has been exerting efforts to make the coming election free and fair.

Despite the activities done so far, he added that encouraging coordination from bottom to top is vital.

“We have observed many changes when compared to the previous elections, but this wouldn’t alone ensure free and fair election without the involvements of several stakeholders, including independent institutions,” the deputy chairperson elaborated.

According to Hassen, Ogaden National Liberation Front is working for the prevalence of democracy across the country. The front is, therefore, giving awareness on the necessity of peace and stability in the country by mobilizing the public.

Meanwhile, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia Deputy Chair, Wubishet Ayele handed over a resource center for use of the Joint Council of Political Parties and women politicians as part of the continuous support of the board to enable them to use it for various purposes.

The center would create better condition for political parties to discuss and work together on national agenda, he added.

Joint Council of Political Parties Chairperson, Adam Mohammed said on his part that the center will help the council in discharging its national responsibility.

Member of the organizing committee of women politicians, Nebha Mohammed on her part said the preparation made by NEBE is far better than the previous ones.

She added that the establishment of women political parties’ council and the center they would be using will increase the participation of women in all positions.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has prepared 90 percent of election materials required for the 6th round general election that will take place in 2021.