Chinese Local Gov’ts, Chamber Donate COVID-19 Prevention Medical Supplies to Oromia

Addis Ababa October 23/2013 (ENA) Chinese Jiangsu Province, Ninxia Hui Autonomous Region, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia have donated a batch of COVID-19 prevention and controlling medical supplies to Oromia Regional State today.

Handing over of the items took place in the presence of Oromia Chief Administrator President Shimelis Abdisa and Liu Yu, Consular of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia.

The items include 20 ventilators, 5 high flow heated respiratory humidifiers, 350,000 masks, 4,000 medical protective clothing and some other advanced medial equipment, it was learned.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony Chinese Consular Liu Yu said the people of China have been expressing their friendly support to the people of Ethiopia since the first case of the outbreak in the country.

She noted that the Chinese government had donated several batches of anti-virus materials to Ethiopia through Ministry of Health to support the effort of the country to control the pandemic.

Liu Yu stated that today’s support by the Chinese Jiangsu Province and Ninxia Hui Autonomous Region as well as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia to Oromia Regional State is meant to support the prevention and control management in the region.

“Since Oromia is the most populous region in Ethiopia and the business destination for many Chinese investors, it has been standing at the front line in the battle against the pandemic,” she pointed out.

Acccording to her, the batch of medical supplies could strengthen the defense of Oromo people against COVID-19; and China will stand by the side of Ethiopia in the fight against the pandemic.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese people and government as well as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia, Oromia Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa said the government and people of China have donated very essential COVID-19 protective and medical equipment to the region’s COVID-19 fight against the disease.

Shimelis called on Chinese business community and investors to look for the investment opportunities in Oromia region beside their support for Coronavirus prevention and control.