Ethiopia Top Amazing Places to Visit: Scottish News Paper

Addis Ababa October 23/2013 (ENA) The Scottish daily, The National, portrayed Ethiopia as one of the top amazing places to be visited with its most World Heritage Sites (UNESCO), as compared to any other African country.

The news paper published on Thursday described Ethiopia a country with rich cultural and religious ancestries, natural exquisiteness, and archaeological pedigree.

Ethiopia is a magical country that boasts of having the most World Heritage Sites, as compared to any other African country the paper said and added that “Ethiopia is a hidden gem that is often overlooked by many tourists.”

Although it is not a famous tourist destination yet, “Ethiopia has a lot to offer to its visitors,” said the news paper.

According to The National, tourism accounts for at least 5.5 percent of Ethiopia’ gross domestic product.

Just like in all countries worldwide, Ethiopia has been greatly affected by the novel coronavirus.

Strict measures were also put in place, including temporary entry restrictions into the country to curb the spread of the virus.

However, currently, the nation has been finalizing preparations to reopen its tourism sector to visitors with the necessary COVID-19 precocious preventive measures designed based on international protocols.