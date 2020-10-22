Ministry Exerts Effort to Complete Koysha Hydropower Project in Three Years

Addis Ababa October 22/2020 (ENA) Efforts are being made to complete the construction of koysha Hydropower project in three years, according to Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Eng. Seleshi Bekele.



Koysha hydropower project, located in the southern part of Ethiopia, has a capacity of generating 2, 160 MW electricity and it is the biggest hydropower projects in Ethiopia next to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

As per the ten-year strategic plan of the ministry, Ethiopia needs some 20,000 MW electric power for its nationwide economic development aspired to be realized after 12 years, Eng. Seleshi said.

The ministry has also planned to provide electric services to all parts of the country over the coming five years, he stated.

Hence, the government of Ethiopia is making efforts to complete the construction of Koysha hydropower project in three years, the minister pointed out.

According to the minister, the construction of the power plant will be carried out with a capacity to hold only 6 billion cubic liters of water as the project is expected to use water from the nearby Gibe 3 hydropower, and this expedites completion of the construction within the stated period.

The speedy completion of the project will also contribute a lot to the efforts being made to make the area one of Ethiopia’s key tourist destinations, Seleshi added.

The construction work of Koysha hydropower project, whose agreement was signed some four years ago, has now reached 39 percent and created 4,000 jobs.

Koysha is one of the new tourist destination development projects in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region along with Gorgora and Wonchi located in Amhara and Oromia regional states, respectively.