Steering Committee on Tourism Promotion, Marketing holds Discussion

Addis Ababa October 22/2020 (ENA) The steering committee on tourism promotion and marketing of the Foreign Affairs has held a meeting today.



Participants have also deliberated upon the newly adopted Amharic phrase ‘tena yestelegn’ meaning health be upon you, as a promotional brand in welcoming tourists entering into the country.

The budget for the Joint Forum on Tourism Promotion and Marketing in the 2013 Ethiopian fiscal year among others was discussed during the meeting, it was indicated.

Moreover, the session deliberated on the preparations to receive tourists and the precautionary measures to be taken against the pandemic as well as the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism logo of Ethiopia.

It is recalled that stakeholders in the tourism sector established a joint forum in September 2020 for promoting and marketing Ethiopia’s tourism.