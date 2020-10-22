Citizens Repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon

Addis Ababa October 22/2020 (ENA) Some 437 Ethiopian citizens repatriated from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon were accorded welcome by senior officials at Bole International Airport today.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 293 of the returnees returned in collaboration with the Government of Saudi Arabia.

In related news, about 132 Ethiopia migrants have also returned yesterday from Lebanon.

The returnees welcomed by officials were among the 3,289 migrants scheduled to return to Ethiopia in the 9th round of the repatriation of migrants from Lebanon.