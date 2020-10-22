More than 370 Traditional Reconciliation Mechanisms Documented in Quarter

Addis Ababa October 22/2020 (ENA) Over 370 traditional reconciliation and conflict resolution mechanisms were documented during the first quarter of the Ethiopian budget year, according to Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission.



Briefing the media today, Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission (ERC) Chairperson Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel said series of studies that inform and shape reconciliation activities in the future have been conducted by the youth.

Inclusion of the youth in the process of reconciliation is critical to ensure sustainable peace and stability of the country, according to the chairperson.

ERC has also identified and engaged strategic partners to help the commission provide a robust service to the public during the stated period.

Accordingly, the commission has signed two cooperation agreements with Ministry of Peace and Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the chairperson revealed.

The agreement with Ministry of Peace is aimed to enable the two parties cooperate in capacity building and exchange of information as well as synergizing efforts where applicable.

Conducting research, community service, and expanding the commission’s outreach were also stated among the major targets of the agreement between the commission and Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

ERC Deputy Chairperson and Livelihood Award, Yetnebersh Nigussie said one of the major targets of the second quarter will be working on national consensus and creating favorable environment for inclusive dialogue among various actors.

The Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission is an independent and autonomous institution established on February 5, 2019 tasked with realizing peace, justice, national reconciliation, and unity among the Ethiopian people.