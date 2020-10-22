Webinar on “Doing Green Business in Ethiopia” Kicks Off in Rome

Addis Ababa October 22/2020 (ENA) A webinar on “Doing Green Business in Ethiopia”, organized by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Network of Investment and Technology Promotion Offices with the collaboration of Italian Ministry for Environment, Land and Sea and Ethiopian Embassy kicked off in Rome today.

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Rome, the aim of the seminar is promoting Ethiopia’s untapped potential in green business.

In her opening remarks, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Italy Zenebu Tadese highlighted about the economic reform, policy and legal framework improvements, green and clean energy sectors, incentives for investors, and the sectors given priority in Ethiopia.

The ambassador also thanked UNIDO Network of Investment and Technology Promotion Offices in Italy for their support to small and medium-sized enterprises in Ethiopia.

Representatives from UNIDO Network of Investment and Technology Promotion Offices in Italy, UNIDO Ethiopia, Ethiopian Rural Energy Development and Promotion Center, Ethiopian Investment Commission, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectorial Associations, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, and BonelliErede Law Firm contributed to the platform by presenting their sector specific experience to the participants, it was learned.