Fundraising for ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ Proceeding as per Plan: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 21/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today that the Fundraising program being held for ‘Dine for Ethiopia” projects is proceeding as per the plans.

Prime Minister Abiy launched “Dine for Ethiopia” fundraising program in Mid August to raise 3 billion Birr to fund tourism projects in Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha.

As per the progress evaluation today, the Fundraising for the Dine for Ethiopia projects are proceeding according to plans, Abiy stated on his Face-Book page.

The 3 billion Birr target is on course to be achieved, according to Dine for Ethiopia committee members.

“My appreciation goes to business owners, institutions and government employees who have made their contribution for these national projects,” the prime minister stated.

The fundraising activities will be completed in the next coming two weeks and agreement is reached to host the ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ program within a month.