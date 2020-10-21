IGAD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Eastern Africa Over Coming Days

Addis Ababa October 21/2020 (ENA) The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said heavy rainfall is expected in Eastern Africa over the coming eight days.

According to a press release sent to ENA today, heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in the eastern coast of Somalia and localized areas in western Kenya.

Moderate rainfall between 50-200 mm is also expected in parts of western and south-western Ethiopia, southern South Sudan, northern and central Somalia, and western Kenya, most parts of Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, and northern Tanzania.

Northern parts of South Sudan, north-western and southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, central and eastern Kenya, and central and southern Tanzania will also have light rainfall less than 50 mm.

The press release stated that exceptionally heavy rainfall (top 1% on record) is expected in the north-eastern coast of Somalia during the stated period.

Very heavy rainfall (top 5% on record) is also forecasted over north-eastern parts of Somalia, north-western and southern Kenya, and parts of Burundi and Rwanda.

Heavy rainfall (top 10% on record) is expected over cross border areas of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia; parts of western Kenya, central Uganda, and north-western Tanzania.

On the other hand, much of Sudan, Eritrea, central and north-eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti, and north-western Somalia will experience dry conditions during the stated period.