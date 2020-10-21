Africa Human Rights Day Commemorated

Addis Ababa October 21/2020 (ENA) The African Union has Commemorated 2020 Africa Human Rights Day with the view to promoting and protecting human and peoples rights as enshrined in the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR).

The African Union (AU) has set aside the 21st of October to commemorate the Africa Human Rights Day.

In a statement issued by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs Minata Samate Cessouma in connection with the celebration, she noted that the celebration is meant to consolidate on the gains made so far in silencing the guns in Africa.

But most importantly, to harp on the responsibility of AU member states to bring peace and tranquility in each and every part of the continent, she added.

The celebration is taking place under the theme “Silencing the Guns and Deepening the Culture of Human and Peoples Rights: the Opportunities and Challenges of COVID-19 in Africa”, which is specially crafted to promote AU’s agenda of silencing the guns in Africa, bearing in mind the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, and to maximizing every opportunities therein to deepen the culture of human and peoples rights in Africa, the statement added.

Commemorating human rights connotes different things to different people globally, the commissioner said, adding that ” for us as Africans, it is a reminder of our past history — the past human rights abuses, including denial of political self-determination through colonization and apartheid and a reflection on ongoing human rights violations with a determination to never again permit such human rights violations and a re-commitment to the culture, values and principles that human rights stand for.

According to her, the event is primarily geared towards promoting and protecting the human and peoples rights as enshrined in the African Union Human Rights instruments as the foundation for building and sustaining an enduring peace that will pave the way for the development that we all want and deserve as Africans.

“As we grapples with the challenges of COVID-19 — including human rights violations, poverty, and unemployment amongst others, significant developments are underway in Africa, including the launching of the continental campaign to silence the guns in Africa.” it added.

This key initiative requires the support of all, including the civil society and private sector. All must be on deck for the full realization of this campaign through effective implementation of the Agenda 2063, the blue print for Africa’s development.

As Africa continues to be grapples with the challenge of establishing peace and development, numerous peace initiatives have been launched on the continent. Vast amounts of resources and energies had also been dispensed to craft and to promote peace agreements which have often collapsed under the weight of competing interests, the statement read.

Therefore, it is time for all the African people to re-commit themselves to be part of the peace building processes that will promote the culture of human rights and peace on the continent.

To this end, the AU has resolved to collaborate more with member states, regional economic communities, private sector, development partners, civil society organizations among others, to silence the guns in Africa and to ensure development and transformation.