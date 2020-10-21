Foreign Affairs State Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Investment Prospects in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 21/2020 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Tsion Teklu and UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia Mohammed Salem have discussed today investment opportunities in Ethiopia for Emirati investors.

The diplomats have also discussed the significance of cooperation between stakeholders from both countries to deal with matters of investment relations to create a suitable business environment in Ethiopia.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides have discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest in general and with a particular emphasis on investment opportunities and challenges for UAE investors in the country.

During the discussion, State Minister Tsion Teklu said the two countries should scale up their relationship with investments that encourage social responsibility, technology transfer, job creation, and capacity building.

UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Salem said the Ethiopian investment and business environment would be even more attractive with due attention given to weed out bottlenecks to investment.