Ambassador Henok Teferra Presents Letter of Credence to Monaco Prince

Addis Ababa October 21/2020 (ENA) Ambassador Henok Teferra presented his credentials to His Serene Highness Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Henok Teferra is the first Ethiopian Ambassador to be accredited to the Principality of Monaco.

The Principality of Monaco, one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe, is bordered by France and the Mediterranean Sea.

It has the highest GDP per capita in the world and the lowest poverty rate.

The principal sources of income to Monaco are its high-end tourism and a banking sector that specializes in private banking, asset, and wealth management.

In recent years, it has successfully diversified its economy by investing in industries such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

His Serene Highness is keen to strengthen our cooperation in particular in areas of environmental protection, health, education, and the fight against poverty.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “We look forward to working with the Principality’s government in areas of mutual interest and benefit.