KOICA Provides COVID- 19 Medical Equipment to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 20/2020 (ENA) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) today has donated COVID-19 medical equipment that amount 500, 000 USD to Ethiopia.

Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hoonin Lim has handed over the donation to Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse.

On the occasion, Dr. Lia said the assistance will contribute to enhance efforts being carried out in Ethiopia to prevent the pandemic.

Indicating KOICA’s pledge to provide medical equipment assistance worth 5 million USD, the minister pointed out that today’s consignment is the first batch.

She expressed gratitude to the government and the people of South Korea for the assistance being extended by KOIKA to help the health sector in Ethiopia.

In addition to the medical equipments, KOIKA has also promised to provide training to Ethiopian health professionals, it was indicated.

Ambassador Hoonin Lim on his part reaffirmed the continuation of his country’s cooperation with Ethiopia in the area of health and economy among other things.

According to information obtained from the Embassy of Korea in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is one of Korea’s key partners in pursuing its Global Health and Safety Initiative “ODA Korea Building TRUST: Transparency, Resilience, Unity, Safety Together” which entails humanitarian assistance, health cooperation with partners and assistance in mitigating socio-economic impact.

KOIKA was founded as a government agency on April 1, 1991, to maximize the effectiveness of South Korea’s grant aid programs for developing countries by implementing the government’s grant aid and technical cooperation programs.