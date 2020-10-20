City Administration Secures Close to 10 Billion Birr Revenue in Quarter

Addis Ababa October 20/2020 (ENA) The Addis Ababa City Administration has secured 9.99 billion Birr revenue during the past three months, Deputy Mayor Adanech Abeibei disclosed today.



The Addis Ababa City Administration Council kicked off today its first regular meeting to discuss the three-month performance of the city government.

In a report she presented to the council, the deputy mayor said the administration has collected 9.99 billion Birr of the targeted 10.87 billion Birr in the first quarter of the Ethiopian budget year.

The city administration has created 43,000 jobs over the past three months, Adanech added.

According to her, the big development projects including Mesqel Square parking and road project, Adwa Park, and Addis Ababa Library are well underway.

The deputy mayor also detailed the various measures the administration has been taking to tackle the challenges residents are currently facing in terms of transportation services.

Some 560 buses were put into action early this week and the administration plans to buy 3,000 buses in the coming two years to enhance the services by building a transport system equipped with modern technology.

The city government will continue working to curb the shortage of transportation, she affirmed.

The report further stated the measures being taken to curb inflation and ease the burden of COVID-19 on the business community with tax relief and the on-going preparations to open schools that have been disrupted by the pandemic.

The deputy mayor pointed out that the city government has just begun implementing the 10-year prospective plan aimed at bringing concrete improvement in the livelihood of residents.