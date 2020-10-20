Ethiopia, Russia to Strengthen Ties in Education

Addis Ababa October 20/2020 (ENA)Ethiopia and Russia have expressed their desire to strengthen ties in the education sector, according to the ministry of Education.

Education Minister Getahun Mekurai and Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny E. Terekhin discussed ways of strengthening ties in the sector.

During the occasion, the two sides also exchanged views on the countries joint commission meeting to be held this Ethiopian year.

Furthermore, the officials discussed issues related to the scholarship program which the Government of Russia sponsors.

Ambassador Terekhin affirmed the commitment of his country to further consolidate its support in the education sector.