PM, Educators Hold Discussion to Reopen Universities

Addis Ababa October 19/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leadership of all universities as well as the leadership of Ministry of Science and Higher Education held discussion this afternoon with the view to reopening universities.

Abiy wrote on his Facebook page: “As we prepare to open up universities, I met this afternoon with leadership of all universities nationwide as well as leadership of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. “

The discussion explored preparedness to resume programs in a COVID19 responsive manner and assess related activities underway as well as mechanisms to ensure that universities are adequately ready to address any peace and security challenges, according to the premier.

He further stated that they have set direction with the university leaderships to create a conducive environment for learning as well as tourism as universities are sites of knowledge and innovation.