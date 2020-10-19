South Korea Model for Economic Dev’t, Social Transformation, Says State Minister

Addis Ababa October 19/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia considers South Korea as a model for its economic development and social transformation, Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussien said today.

During the discussion he held with Korea Multilateral and Global Affairs Deputy Minister Ham Sang-Wook,Redwan added that this calls for a more diversified and comprehensive relationship between the two countries.

The discussion between the two aimed to scale up the relationships between Ethiopia and Korea according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state minister appreciated Korea for its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister Sang-wook said his country is keen to share the approaches that helped to it neutralize the dire effects of the global scourge.

He added that he is happy to be able to attend the ceremony where his country would donate USD 5 million worth of COVID-19 medical equipment to Ethiopia.

The discussion between the officials also included the challenges and opportunities Korean investors face in engaging in the Ethiopian economic sector.

State Minister Redwan said the new socioeconomic reforms in Ethiopia, coupled with the construction of hydroelectric dams, would solve many of the problems that foreign investors are facing in Ethiopia.