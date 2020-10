Addis Ababa October 19/2020 (ENA) The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) will hold its 6th year, first extraordinary session on Monday, October 19, 2020.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will attend the special meeting, said the House in a statement sent to ENA.

The meeting is anticipated to approve a motion in support of the 2020/21 government’s plan presented by President Sahlework Zewdie during the joint session of the two Houses early on October.